Stoltenberg condemns violence in Skopje

Posted on April 28, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

“I strongly condemn yesterday’s attacks on members of Parliament in Skopje.  Violence has no place in any parliament.  I call on all political actors to show calm, restraint, and respect for the democratic process.  Political dialogue is the only reasonable and appropriate way forward, and is in the best interest of all citizens of the country,” – said the statement of the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

“A majority of members of Parliament have elected a new speaker of Parliament.  This is a positive step in resolving the ongoing political impasse. The democratic process must be respected,” – demanded Stoltenberg.

 

“The authorities have a solemn responsibility to uphold the rule of law, and ensure the security of Parliament and its members at all times. Acts of violence like those we saw yesterday must not be allowed to happen again,” – concludes the statement of NATO Secretary General.

