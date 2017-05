Theresa May has accused European politicians of making “threats” against Britain.

The PM launched an attack on the “bureaucrats of Brussels” in a speech outside 10 Downing Street after meeting the Queen.

She said some in Brussels wanted Brexit talks to fail.

With some in Brussels determined not to let Brexit talks be a success, our country needs strong and stable leadership to get the right deal. pic.twitter.com/bbcckCcHd4 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 3, 2017