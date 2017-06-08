EU concerned by Taner Kılıҫ detention

“We have learned with concern from media reports and from Amnesty International that the Head of Amnesty International in Turkey, lawyer and human rights defender Taner Kılıҫ, was detained on recently. We call on the Turkish authorities to clarify the charges swiftly, in line with the standards of the European Convention on Human Rights and the case-law of the European Court of Human Rights. In particular, it is important to fully respect the presumption of innocence. Amnesty International is an internationally highly respected member of civil society which is a key pillar of democracy” – says the statement of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

“The European Union is monitoring the on-going procedure closely.”

Chair of @Amnesty Turkey office among 23 lawyers detained today in post-coup purge. We demand their urgent release! https://t.co/t6QN9pPMgq pic.twitter.com/QJplCGloRM — Salil Shetty (@SalilShetty) June 6, 2017