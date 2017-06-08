News Ticker

EU concerned by Taner Kılıҫ detention

Posted on June 8, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

“We have learned with concern from media reports and from Amnesty International that the Head of Amnesty International in Turkey, lawyer and human rights defender Taner Kılıҫ, was detained on recently. We call on the Turkish authorities to clarify the charges swiftly, in line with the standards of the European Convention on Human Rights and the case-law of the European Court of Human Rights. In particular, it is important to fully respect the presumption of innocence. Amnesty International is an internationally highly respected member of civil society which is a key pillar of democracy” – says the statement of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

“The European Union is monitoring the on-going procedure closely.”

About Europe correspondent (311 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: