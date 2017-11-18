News Ticker

‘K9’ dogs-officers – laudit!

Posted on November 18, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

Every day, throughout the EU and beyond, thousands of dogs are working to help keep us safe, many times even risking their lives. These specially-trained and dedicated ‘K9’ officers are searching for explosives or drugs, finding evidence at crime scenes, tracking missing people and criminals and protecting their handlers.

To honour their loyalty and their work, Europol dedicates for the first time ever its yearly calendar to these invaluable four-legged members of police forces.

Europol’s “Dogs as Heroes” 2018 calendar features professional images of police dogs in their working environment in Europe and beyond. All of the calendar’s images were submitted to Europol as part of the Agency’s annual photo competition open to law enforcement photographers.

Europol’s “Dogs as Heroes” 2018 calendar will be available for purchase for one symbolic euro* at the EU Bookshop.

* covering the printing costs, shipping costs not included

