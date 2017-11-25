Siberia ‘waterboarded’ to ice cube dog killing defended by police

Police of Yakutia (Siberia) reported of an abhorrent death a dog, as claimed in social networks, the owner ‘waterboarded’ and left to die at -50 C° degree frost. The police authorities deny such a case in spite of massive photo, and other evidence brought by the group of animal rights defenders, who attempted to save the dog frozen into ice.

This particular type of execution was practiced in Russia in Middle ages, and even described in novels of 19th century authors: serfs turned into frozen “sculptures” by pouring onto them water in freezing temperatures. Later it was revived by Stalin during ‘great purge’. Today it is considered as at most perverse type of torture and execution.

A local media said about the verification of the publication of a photograph of a dead dog with a comment that a drunk owner doused the animal with water and him outside to die.

Police officers carried out verification activities, during which the owner was defined, as well as the circumstances of the dog’s death. According to police report the Shepherd dog suffered from Carre’s disease, and was partially paralyzed, the Interior Ministry said.

Police said that the owner did not kill the dog himself, but called in the volunteers of one of the animal protection organizations of Yakutsk. They took the animal, and after a while, a photo of a dead dog appeared on the Internet (image below).

“The owner of the dog and members of his family are characterized positively, the pet was a favorite of a large family,” the police say.

The volunteers said the owner did not call them, but it was a neighbour who heard the howling animal, freezing into ice. The moment they arrived the dog was a block of ice and had no chance to survive. They suppose when knowing about the illness of the animal the owner decided to kill it himself to save up money and efforts to cure “the member of the family”.

There are no laws, protecting animals from human’s cruelty in Russia. For 17 years the administration of President Vladimir Putin has been blocking a package of laws, prepared previously in times of rapprochement with the West. So called ‘dog-hunters’ movement, promoting poisoning, chopping and shooting dogs is widespread in Russia, never confronted with prosecution, unlike animal rights defenders, who suffer hostility, and even threatened with jail for the promotion of ideals of humanism.