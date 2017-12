According to information president of the European Council Donald Tusk published in his twitter microblog, the sanctions against Russia were prolonged in unanimity for next six month.

EU united on roll-over of economic sanctions on Russia. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 14, 2017

Since March 2014, the EU has progressively imposed restrictive measures against Russia. The measures were adopted in response to the “illegal annexation of Crimea” and the deliberate “destabilisation of Ukraine”.

Analysis: U.S. sanctions against Russia are also hurting Germany — a lot https://t.co/ojzDVAlwYu — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 14, 2017