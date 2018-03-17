His Majesty ‘Sobroso’

Majestic in its spacious grandeur Herdade do Sobroso stikes with its royal style, and natural splendor, offering an entire palette of inspirations: from exiting safari in the wild to relaxing afternoons at Estate with panoramic belle vue next to a swimming pool; from classic Alentejo cuisine to tastings of modern and sophisticated wines from its immense property. Reflecting the soul of Alentejo region, Sobroso is a must for a traveller, looking for a genuine encounter with Portugal’ boundless universe.

A traveller finds a warm welcome in the hotel and the restaurant of the Estate, with skilled staff, making you feel like a royalty in spacious interiors, which got second life two decades ago with new ownership. In 2001 the property was acquired by an architect Antonio Ginestal Machado, who realised his ambition to transform the abandoned lands into a modern project assembling different faces of Alentejo : wilderness and culture – cork-oak forest and vineyards, receiving guests in the Estate to share the fascination with the beauty of the place, and excellence of its wine and food, giving birth to Sobroso legend.

As stylish as Estate, Sobroso wines represent refined taste of a young generation of producers. Inspired by Alentejo, they pay a greatest attention to creation of a special compositions, unique in its relation to the region, terroir, and charm of the Estate itself.

The creativity in reflection of Alentejo unique beauty met utmost warm welcome among the wine experts – in spite of being a newcomer at competitive European wine market, Herdade do Sobroso received high esteem of the professionals awarded with medals of excellence. Aged for 18 month in French oak barrels, Sobroso Reserva 2014 enchants with hints of wild berries, dark plum, and vanilla, pleasing the eye with deep dark hue, and taste with long-lasting elegant finish.

“Our wines are best match for classic Portuguese food, especially Alentejo cuisine”, – says oenologist Filipe Teixeira Pinto, explaining a concept of his compositions. A new generation of wine creators, he trotted the globe, before settling in the Estate in 2002, and since then devoting his skills and talent to Sobroso. Following his advice the distinct flavour of Bacalao from Senhora Josefa’s cuisine accompanied by white Herdade do Sobroso Cellar Selection 2016 makes an excellent lunch or dinner choice. With clear citrus colour, and aroma reminiscent of florals and tropical fruit, it impresses with freshness and intensity, spelling out the Sobroso terroir.

Panoramic views from Estate captures imagination by its infinity, and celestial blue light – there are hardly any rains in Alentejo, making it an ideal destination for a journey any season. Located in the district of Vidigueira, Herdade do Sobroso is bordered by the Mendro mountain range to the north, Guadiana River to the east, and to the south by vast plain stretching beyond the horizon (Pictured).

Tasting with the creator – oenologist Filipe Teixeira Pinto – in winery of Herdade do Sobroso adds a personal touch to the encounter with the Estate. Every wine label is a new chapter in a narrative of Sobroso: awaited by connoisseurs, and appreciated by public, searching for new experiences, and sophistication, representing Portuguese state of the art.