President Trump emblematic meeting with Chairman Kim in Singapore

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees.

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” said the statement.

Trump expects the denuclearization process to start “very, very quickly”. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials would hold follow-up negotiations “at the earliest possible date”, the statement said.

The U.S. and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) joint statement said the two sides had agreed to recovering the remains of prisoners of war (1950-53) and of those missing in action and repatriating them.

The document also made no mention of the international sanctions that have crippled North Korea’s economy for pursuing its nuclear weapons program.