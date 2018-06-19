Flows of migrants continue to stream to Italy

The Diciotti was part of seven operations organised by the European Union to pick up migrants from the Mediterranean Sea.
Diciotti has dropped off some migrants in Lampedusa, apparently those who required urgent medical care, including pregnant women and a minor.
The operation take place in the aftermath of the argument between Italy and Malta over NGO #Aquarius vessel, with 600 illegal migrants on board, who wished to disembark in Italy, but were repelled by Italian authorities, in a move to resist illegal mass migration from Africa.