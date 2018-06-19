Flows of migrants continue to stream to Italy

Diciotti Italian coast guard vessel arrived in the Sicilian port of Catania with 932 migrants and two bodies on board.

Another rescue ship is waiting off the coast of Libya for instructions on where it should go transport migrants.

The Diciotti was part of seven operations organised by the European Union to pick up migrants from the Mediterranean Sea. Diciotti has dropped off some migrants in Lampedusa, apparently those who required urgent medical care, including pregnant women and a minor. The operation take place in the aftermath of the argument between Italy and Malta over NGO #Aquarius vessel, with 600 illegal migrants on board, who wished to disembark in Italy, but were repelled by Italian authorities, in a move to resist illegal mass migration from Africa.

#NOW #Diciotti ship finally lands in #Pozzallo taking 522 people to safe port. They were rescued in multiple operations, 42 of them survived a drowning and they need urgent medical care + pshycological support. UNHCR team present, along w/authorities & humanitarian organisations. pic.twitter.com/9euQFflJJ9 — UNHCR Italia (@UNHCRItalia) June 19, 2018