Merkel favorable of European army as “NATO supplement”

Posted on by Leave a comment

While delivering her speech on the ‘Future of Europe‘ the German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared her vision on the future of the European defence with the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg Plenary session.

Chancellor proposed the organisation of the EU security council and operational forces to be able to act swiftly in performing mandated missions outside the EU.

While debating with the Chancellor Merkel Future of Europe, MEP Nigel Farage (UKIP) dabbed  the idea of organisation the EU army as a construction of an “Empire” and  “militarized union”, “expanding to the East“.

Treaty establishing the European Defence Community has remained  unratified since the day it had been signed on 27 May 1952 by six countries – West Germany, France, Italy, and the Benelux. The treaty would have created a European Defence Community (EDC) with a pan-European defence force. The treaty failed to pass ratification in the French parliament – National Assembly, and consequently never entered into force.

 

 

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s