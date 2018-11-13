Merkel favorable of European army as “NATO supplement”

While delivering her speech on the ‘Future of Europe‘ the German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared her vision on the future of the European defence with the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg Plenary session.

Chancellor proposed the organisation of the EU security council and operational forces to be able to act swiftly in performing mandated missions outside the EU.

Merkel has just called for an EU Army. I’m about to give my thoughts to the European Parliament. https://t.co/c72jMTAGl1 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 13, 2018

While debating with the Chancellor Merkel Future of Europe, MEP Nigel Farage (UKIP) dabbed the idea of organisation the EU army as a construction of an “Empire” and “militarized union”, “expanding to the East“.

Treaty establishing the European Defence Community has remained unratified since the day it had been signed on 27 May 1952 by six countries – West Germany, France, Italy, and the Benelux. The treaty would have created a European Defence Community (EDC) with a pan-European defence force. The treaty failed to pass ratification in the French parliament – National Assembly, and consequently never entered into force.

”