Moscow СOVID19 shopping in style

Moscow luxury store championed 3D-printed face shields for employees – the construction includes frame and a clear plastic shield that covers the entire face. Apparently any 3D printing shop that wishes to help protecting citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic can join the effort, following online instructions.

The plastic shield has many advantages, being easy comfortable in wearing, and easy in clearing, it has been also received with enthusiasm by medics, facilitating their mission.

A luxury store in Moscow is providing employees with stylish face masks that have a transparent protective screen pic.twitter.com/zbOpXsE6KS — Reuters (@Reuters) March 30, 2020

Essentially face shields are a key piece of equipment for front-line healthcare workers operating in close contact with coronavirus patients. They can protect a healthcare professional from exposure to droplets containing the virus expelled by patients when they cough or sneeze.

Дорогие клиенты! С 28 марта по 5 апреля ЦУМ, ДЛТ, а также пункты выдачи заказов в ЦУМе, ДЛТ и Барвихе будут закрыты. Вы можете сделать заказ в нашем интернет-магазине https://t.co/uFhKDgSRwL. Действует бесплатная доставка по Москве, МО и Санкт-Петербургу. Приятных покупок! pic.twitter.com/ymOxNgXKds — TSUM Moscow (@tsum_moscow) March 28, 2020

In spite of the strict security measures against COVID-19, following the instruction of Moscow Mayor, Tsum store has been closed until 5 April, and continues to function only online.

“From March 28 to April 5, the Central Department Store, DLT, and also the points for issuing orders at the Central Department Store, DLT and Barvikha will be closed. You can make an order in our online store tsum.ru. There is free delivery in Moscow, Moscow Region and St. Petersburg” read the announcment for the clients.

