СOVID19: Conte security agent dies

A policeman who was part of Italian Prime Minister GiuseppeConte’s security team has died after contracting #COVID19. He was 52, and left behind a wife and two sons.

#Coronavirus: a policeman who was part of Italian premier #GiuseppeConte's security detail has died after contracting #COVID19. He was 52. He leaves behind a wife and two children. https://t.co/qGVm5eRERu — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) April 5, 2020

Giorgio Guastamacchia, 52, tested positive for the novel coronavirus late March. He had then been hospitalized in one of hospitals in Rome and taken to an intensive care unit, due to his serious condition.

The Italian government said at the time that he had not been in contact with Conte for at least two weeks. The premier, however, was tested negative in a precautionary test.

Head of the Italian police Franco Gabrielli expressed his condolences to Guastamacchia’s family.

#Coronavirus: no. of intensive-care patients down in #Italy for first time.

Deaths up 681 to 15,362 (766 Fri).

No. of #COVID-19 infected up 2,886 to 88,274 (2,339 Fri).

No. of recovered up 1,238 to 20,996.

Total (infected+dead+recovered) is 124,632.https://t.co/CC1mZ0F0EV — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) April 4, 2020

The news broke out the moment Italian society expressed hope, that the peak of the epidemic is behind; the statistics started to improve, offering grounds for cautions optimism.