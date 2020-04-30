СOVID19: Russian Prime minister test positive

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will serve as acting Prime minister until Mikhail Mishustin recovered from the novel coronavirus illness. At present Mishustin is suffering from high fever, and other symptoms of COVID-19, he does not feel well, Russian newspaper Kommersant reports.

#Russia’s🇷🇺Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin hospitalized after being diagnosed with #COVID19. Just weeks after Putin denied having a #CoronavirusOutbreak, Russia now has 7,099 cases for a total of >100,000—and doctors warn of a #PPEshortage.@thespybriefhttps://t.co/kRnGjLyWGh — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 30, 2020

“It has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive,” Prime said Mishoustin during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In light of this and in accordance with Rospotrebnadzor (Russia’s consumer watchdog – TASS) requirements, I should self-isolate and follow doctors’ orders.” Mishustin added, “it is necessary to safeguard colleagues.”

“The government will continue working as normal, I plan to be in active contact via phone with colleagues on all key issues,” he noted, adding that he will be constantly available for video calls with Putin. He also assured the Russian leader that the government “is taking and will continue to take all the necessary measures” to fight the virus.

“In the current conditions, I would like to once more address all the citizens of our country to ask them to treat the coronavirus infection and its spread with utmost seriousness,” he noted.

“I am certain that together we can defeat this infection and return to normal life.”

“I ask you to remember that the date when our country can return to full-fledged life depends on the discipline and willpower of every one of us. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!” the prime minister concluded.

Putin signed executive order to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Belousov as acting PM until Mishustin recovery from coronavirus.

The Russian leader has extended wishes of speedy recovery to the Russian Prime Minister. “I would like to wish you a speedy recovery, get well soon,” Putin stressed.

Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus:https://t.co/1TcDkGChUg pic.twitter.com/inx1MzJlY9 — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 30, 2020

Mishustin also addressed the nation, urging them to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been diagnosed with Covid-19. Mishustin (54), who took over from Dmitry Medvedev in January, will hand over his duties to his deputy, Andrei Belousov, until he recovers. https://t.co/0y44HBbR67 — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) April 30, 2020