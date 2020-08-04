Beirut port destoyed by massive explosion
A huge explostion has hit the Lebanese capital, Beirut, causing widespread damage and injuring many people, officials said.
It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the port area of the city. Video posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and destroyed buildings, broken glass and dust in surrounding area.
Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties. The Health minister Hamad Hassan has informed about many injures and extensive damage to infrastructure.
It comes at a sensitive time with the country’s economic collapse reigniting old tensions.
«Terrible explosion in the port of Beirut. The images are terrifying.
In these difficult times for Lebanon, already hit hard by the crisis, I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and all my support to the Lebanese in the face of this tragedy» wrote Marine Le Pen in her Twitter micro blog.
«Stunned by the violence of the explosion that took place a few minutes ago in #Beyrouth, I extend my sympathy and support to the Lebanese people in this new ordeal» twteeted Rachida Dati, ex-candiate for Mayor of Paris.
«The port of #Beyrouth is destroyed. Billions of dollars in imported goods as well as the national wheat reserves were destroyed in the explosion» Twitter users comment, posting images of devastation and desarray.
AMENDED:
The Governor of Beyrouth said: “It’s a national disaster. It’s a disaster for Lebanon. We don’t know how we’re going to get over it… We have to stay strong… We have to be brave”, before bursting into tears.