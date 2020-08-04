Beirut port destoyed by massive explosion

A huge explostion has hit the Lebanese capital, Beirut, causing widespread damage and injuring many people, officials said.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the port area of the city. Video posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and destroyed buildings, broken glass and dust in surrounding area.

Watch the scene of a large explosion as thick smoke rises from Lebanon's capital Beirut https://t.co/ot2sUqG4wf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2020

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties. The Health minister Hamad Hassan has informed about many injures and extensive damage to infrastructure.

It comes at a sensitive time with the country’s economic collapse reigniting old tensions.

«Terrible explosion in the port of Beirut. The images are terrifying.

In these difficult times for Lebanon, already hit hard by the crisis, I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and all my support to the Lebanese in the face of this tragedy» wrote Marine Le Pen in her Twitter micro blog.

Terrible explosion sur le port de Beyrouth. Les images sont terrifiantes. En ces temps difficiles pour le Liban déjà durement éprouvé par la crise, j’adresse mes condoléances aux familles des victimes et tout mon soutien aux Libanais face à cette tragédie. MLP #Beyrouth — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) August 4, 2020

«Stunned by the violence of the explosion that took place a few minutes ago in #Beyrouth, I extend my sympathy and support to the Lebanese people in this new ordeal» twteeted Rachida Dati, ex-candiate for Mayor of Paris.

Stupéfaite par la violence de l’explosion survenue il y a quelques minutes à #Beyrouth, j’adresse ma sympathie et mon soutien au peuple libanais dans cette nouvelle épreuve. 🇫🇷🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/urIisFiIXO — Rachida Dati ن (@datirachida) August 4, 2020

«The port of #Beyrouth is destroyed. Billions of dollars in imported goods as well as the national wheat reserves were destroyed in the explosion» Twitter users comment, posting images of devastation and desarray.

🇱🇧 FLASH – Le port de #Beyrouth est détruit. Des millards de dollars de marchandises importées ainsi que les réserves nationales de blé ont été détruites dans l’#explosion. (Via @habib_b) #Liban #Beirut pic.twitter.com/42zfX7VMC2 — Conflits (@Conflits_FR) August 4, 2020

AMENDED:

The Governor of Beyrouth said: “It’s a national disaster. It’s a disaster for Lebanon. We don’t know how we’re going to get over it… We have to stay strong… We have to be brave”, before bursting into tears.

🇱🇧 Le gouverneur de #Beyrouth : «C'est une catastrophe nationale. C'est un désastre pour le #Liban. Nous ne savons pas comment nous allons nous en remettre…Nous devons rester forts…Nous devons être courageux», avant de fondre en larmes. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/jUTunCUgU1 — Conflits (@Conflits_FR) August 4, 2020