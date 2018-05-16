In doubts Rajoy attends Sophia Summit

On contrary to previous information, the prime minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy attends EU Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, however some elaborate diplomatic work is going on to avoid Kosovo representatives. EU members Slovakia, Romania, Greece, and Cyprus along with the Kingdom of Spain did not recognize the independence of Kosovo, however their leaders are present at the Summit without hesitation. The ongoing Catalan crisis makes the Kosovo status at most sensitive issue for the Spanish government.

Visita a la Catedral de Alexander Nevski en Sofía, un símbolo de la ciudad. #Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/gALnXaIhMX — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) May 16, 2018

Released ahead of the Summit by Serbian news agency Tanjug article claimed Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy would NOT participate in the EU #WestBalkans Summit in Sofia, due to his country’s position on unilateral proclamation of independence of #Kosovo. Tanjug also indicated only lower ranked diplomatic officials would represent the Kingdom of Spain at the summit.

Happy to welcome the Spanish Prime Minister @marianorajoy in #Sofia ahead of the #WesternBalkans summit on 17th May. pic.twitter.com/M5VxUcfmd1 — Ekaterina Zaharieva (@EZaharievaMFA) May 15, 2018

Does the change of mind of Rajoy mean he received the EU ‘guarantees’ that Kosovo was-is-will be a sui generis, one in its own kind, and the bloc would never accept the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalan Republic? According to the Spanish press the government made a considerable effort to prevent Kosovo to be treated as an independent state at Sofia Summit. The media sources also indicate the mission was not entirely successful, resulting in acceptance of the prime minister participation in the dinner with the EU leaders, and honoring a number of bilateral meetings to return to Madrid afterwards.

PM Rajoy is visiting Bulgaria – but ahead of Thursday's EU-Balkan summit, where Spain will be the only absentee among the 28 nations of the EU. The reason? Rajoy didn't want any linkage between unrecognized Kosovo and Catalonia, according to Bulgaria's PM. https://t.co/mnbQCO58rU — Raphael Minder (@RaphaelMinder) May 16, 2018