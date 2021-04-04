Easter: Pope Francis calls for peace

Brussels 04.04.2021 Francis called for peace in several conflict areas in Africa, including the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia and the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique. He added that the crisis in Yemen has been “met with a deafening and scandalous silence”.

Pope, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemic https://t.co/gaIq1UhLzy pic.twitter.com/sKt5TdO2RW — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2021

The Pontifex appealed to Israelis and Palestinians to “rediscover the power of dialogue” to reach a two-state solution where both can live side by side in peace and prosperity.

Pope Francis presides over Mass on Easter Sunday morning in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Altar of the Chair, and thanked all those who worked hard to make the Triduum celebrations so beautiful.https://t.co/VY8rLRVZge — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 4, 2021

In mentioning conflict areas, he singled out for praise “the young people of Myanmar committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully”. More than 550 protesters have been killed since a February 1 military coup in Myanmar, which the pope visited in 2017.

In his Easter message, Pope Francis calls armed conflict and military spending during a pandemic 'scandalous': (Reuters photo) pic.twitter.com/TbRoPlXchH — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 4, 2021

Francis said he realised many Christians were still persecuted and called for all restrictions on freedom of worship and religion worldwide to be lifted.

At one point, nearly 9 thousand people were simultaneously celebrating Jesus’ Resurrection with the Pope on Vatican News’ English-language Facebook page alone.

Over 170 broadcast networks and media outlets picked up the Easter broadcasts, which has seen much wider coverage in recent years due to live-streaming.

#BREAKING Pope calls ongoing armed conflicts in world 'scandalous' pic.twitter.com/TN8AnxUxsW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 4, 2021