EU agrees to Russia crimes tribunal

Brussels 06.03.2023 Today the European Commission announced the agreement of the establishment a new tribunal to prosecute Russian crimes of aggression committed during the war in Ukraine. The tribunal, the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA), is designed to fill in any gaps in prosecution from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The announcement was made by the press person of the Commission during the Midday briefing in absence of president Ursula von der Leyen, who published her statement on Saturday on Twitter.

Russia must pay for its crimes. Proud of the agreement to set up the International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague. A key step towards prosecuting the crime of aggression. We must do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/fk0VGZhAL7 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 4, 2023

EU President Ursula von der Leyen announced the tribunal, saying, “The European Union is supportive of the role of the International Criminal Court. We also believe that there needs to be a dedicated tribunal to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.”

We will #StandWithUkraine for as long as it takes! We cannot let Russia's unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine remain unpunished. We need to establish a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression committed by Putin and his henchmen. #UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/UVU19ZxcYG — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) March 4, 2023

“Russia’s invasion has brought unspeakable suffering to Ukraine.

Almost one year ago the world discovered the horrors of Bucha.

I was there myself and I have witnessed the atrocities committed by Russian forces.

There is increasing evidence of direct attacks against civilians as well as on energy and other infrastructure.

Valuable meeting with 🇺🇦 Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin to discuss cooperation with 🇱🇻 on creation of ad hoc international tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression against #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/datKRSUMxp — Egils Levits (@valstsgriba) March 4, 2023

“Torture, ill-treatment, sexual violence, and summary executions are known to have been committed by Russian forces. Not even children are being spared.

Russia must be held accountable for these horrific crimes. Putin must be held accountable.

“We must do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The European Union is supportive of the role of the International Criminal Court. We also believe that there needs to be a dedicated tribunal to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.

“And I am proud that, at this conference, as a first step you will sign the agreement to set up the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague.

The European Union will continue to work, with our partners, to ensure that Russia pays.

We stand united for justice for Ukraine.”

“The amended agreement of the existing Joint Investigation Team at Eurojust is being signed at a conference on accountability, which is taking place in Ukraine this weekend in order to facilitate the set up of the ICPA within its structure.

“Following the atrocities in Bucha, in Ukraine, President von der Leyen tasked Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, to follow-up and support the coordination of the EU efforts to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

Twenty-nine states have already joined the coalition on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine, – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine @DmytroKuleba #StandWithUkraine #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/gYjmuL2wao — UATV English (@UATV_en) March 4, 2023

A lot of work is under way in this respect. A Joint Investigation Team has been set up with the support of Eurojust to collect evidence and investigate core international crimes committed in Ukraine. The Joint Investigation Team consists of the International Criminal Court, Ukraine, and Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Romania.