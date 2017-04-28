News Ticker

Scottish votes lukewarm about independence

Posted on April 28, 2017

Nearly half of Scottish voters do not wish another referendum on independence. This issue appears to be attracting support for the Conservatives ahead of a June election, according to a YouGov poll published in The Times newspaper on Friday.

The poll also showed Theresa May’s Conservatives due to win more seats in Scotland in the upcoming election than it has held for decades, rising to eight seats by taking seven from Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP).

The survey also showed a decline in the approval ratings of Sturgeon herself, who leads the devolved Scottish government.

