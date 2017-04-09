SweDoctors: Syria’s gassed babies video fraud

The photos of gassed Syrian babies, which visibly moved US President Trump, and were displayed as a major piece of evidence against President Assad at the UN by ambassador Nikki Haley are in the centre of an international scandal accused of fraud.

Swedish Doctors For Human Rights (swedhr.org) analysed videos – the rescue operations after an alleged chemical attack by Syrian government forces. The doctors found that the videos were counterfeit, where even Arabic stage directions were overheard, and that the alleged “Rescue” in actuality is a murder. On first analysis, it looked as though the doctors working on the child assumed he was already dead.

However, after broader investigation, our SweDoctors team ascertained that the boy was unconscious from an overdose of opiates. The video shows the child receiving injections in his chest, perhaps in the area of the heart and was eventually killed while a clearly fake adrenaline injection was administered.

The Chairman of the association, Professor Prof. Marcello Ferrade de Noli, published at the beginning of March 2017 a first article with an analysis of the case: “Swedish Doctors for Human Rights: White Helmets video, macabre manipulation of dead children and staged chemical weapons attack to justify a” No-fly Zone “in Syria”.

This was followed by more macabre discoveries in the videos not seen initially in the article White Helmets Movie: Updated Evidence from Swedish Doctors Confirm Fake Life Saving Practices Injure Children.

The collective findings of the Swedish doctors with regard to the propaganda and fakery by al-Qaeda/Al Nusra in Syria are in line with the findings of leading German and International Scientists for Syria War.