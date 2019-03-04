Black-white paper on terrorism victims

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Maite Pagazaurtundua-Ruiz (Spain, ALDE) composed a list of people killed in terrorist attacks on the European Union (EU) soil between 2000 and 2018. MEP also has drawn the other list of the European citizens murdered outside the bloc external borders during of the same period. The conclusions of his “White and Black Book of Terrorism” will be presented on March 5, in partnership with the French Association of Victims of Terrorism (AFVT). A tribute to the missing, aged from 1 to 90 years old.

Anticipating the event in the European Parliament the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism (CAT) posted on Twitter micro blog the charter of Le Parisien on terrorism:

“White and black paper terrorism in Europe: census of 1.868 dead (90% victims of Islamist terrorism) from 2000 to 2018 including 753 in Europe. 379 French victims in Europe and worldwide since 2000”.

 

The CAT provides a unique ability of research and analysis on terrorism and response strategies, with a focus on the organizational, financial and spatial patterns of terrorist activities.

MEP Maite Pagazaurtundua-Ruiz, who launched the project, lost a brother murdered by the Basque separatist organization ETA.

The presentation of the report will take place in European Parliament, Brussels on March 5.

 

 

