Europarl to support Brexit delay
On September 18 (Wednesday) the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will discuss the current state of play of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.
The discussion will focus on the implications of no-deal Brexit and the conditions under which the Parliament would support a third extension of Article 50.
MEPs will vote on a resolution supporting Brexit extention on the same issue later in the afternoon.
The Europarliament Motion for the Resolution “indicates that it would support an extension of the period provided for in Article 50 if there are reasons and a purpose for such an extension (such as to avoid a ‘no-deal exit’, to hold a general election or a referendum, to revoke Article 50, or to approve a withdrawal agreement) and that the work and functioning of the EU institutions are not adversely affected”.
Can’t the EU just put us out of our misery and let us go?
LikeLiked by 1 person