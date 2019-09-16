Europarl to support Brexit delay

On September 18 (Wednesday) the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will discuss the current state of play of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Next week in the plenary session in Strasbourg: Brexit debate and vote

✅ Lagarde nomination for ECB president

— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) September 13, 2019

The discussion will focus on the implications of no-deal Brexit and the conditions under which the Parliament would support a third extension of Article 50.

Very constructive meeting this morning with group leaders for an update on #Brexit. Under the leadership of President Sassoli & with the support of #Brexit Steering Group, the role of the European Parliament will remain crucial. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 12, 2019

MEPs will vote on a resolution supporting Brexit extention on the same issue later in the afternoon.

The Europarliament Motion for the Resolution “indicates that it would support an extension of the period provided for in Article 50 if there are reasons and a purpose for such an extension (such as to avoid a ‘no-deal exit’, to hold a general election or a referendum, to revoke Article 50, or to approve a withdrawal agreement) and that the work and functioning of the EU institutions are not adversely affected”.