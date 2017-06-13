May to involve Macron in online conterterrorism strategy
Today Prime Minister Theresa May and President of France Emmanuel Macron will engage in discussion on counter-terrorism, returning to May’s election campaign pledge to tackle online extremism following two attacks in Manchester and London that killed 30 people, the Prime Minister spokesperson said ahead of May’s visit to France.
Britain and France will join forces to press IT companies to do more to tackle online extremism.
After winning support from her own political family to keep her position in the wake of the snap election, May heads to France, in a move to re-establish her image, appearing in a company of highly popular and successful Emmanuel Macron, who swept to victory in a presidential contest, and in the first round of the legislative elections, dismissing two traditional political parties with his brand new movement En Marche!
May will also raise the Brexit talks issue, which have been complicated since her governing Conservative Party suffered the setback in the election and now needs to strike a deal with a small Northern Irish party.
Leave a Reply