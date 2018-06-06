Barcelona bans horse carriages

Barcelona has banned horse carriages from June 2018, with the only exception for days of traditional celebration like Los Tres Toms and the Feast of Sant Medir. The ban has been celebrated by animal protection groups, and all those who felt compassionate to horses, suffering from cruelty. Catalonia demonstrates firm determination to imply at most progressive legislation of animal welfare.

After the announcement was made, Deputy Mayor Janet Sanz for ecology tweeted, “Barcelona is a friend to animals.” Given the number of incidents with horse-drawn carriages in the US alone, Barcelona is certainly showing its compassion for animals.

The decision was taken in December 2017, but the owners of horses were given a period of time to adjust to a new situation, and the legislation came into force these days.

Barcelona has been in the forefront of animal welfare, creating a harmonious environment without cruelty and animal abuse. One can hope the other European cities will follow the example of banning this dangerous and outdated practise.

