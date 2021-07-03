EEAS diplomatic appointments

Brussels 02.07.2021 High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, announced the following appointments for senior positions in the European External Action Service (EEAS) today:

Belén MARTÍNEZ CARBONELL as Managing Director for Human Rights, Global and Multilateral Issues. She is currently Director of Human Resources in the EEAS. She previously served as Head of the Policy coordination Division.

Kristin DE PEYRON as Director of Human Resources. She is currently Deputy Managing Director for Global Affairs in the EEAS. She was previously Head of the Selection and Recruitment Division and Head of the Human Resources Policy Division.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell also announced the appointments of 19 new Heads of Delegations of the European Union, who will take up their duties as of 1 September :

Katja AFHELDT as Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Dominican Republic. She is currently Head of the EEAS Mexico, Central America and Caribbean Division. She also served as Head of the EEAS Division for Career, Learning and Development.

Paola AMADEI as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Lesotho. She is currently Advisor to the EEAS Managing Director for the Americas. She formerly served as Executive Director of the European Union – Latin America and Caribbean Foundation.

Paolo BERIZZI as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Uruguay. He is currently Head of Delegation of the European Union to Paraguay. He also served as Member of Cabinet of former Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica.

Gilles BERTRAND as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Colombia. He is currently Chargé d’Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union to Syria. He also served as Head of the EEAS Syria Conference Team.

Douglas CARPENTER as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Central African Republic. He is currently Deputy Head of the EEAS Southern Africa and Indian Ocean Division. He also served as Deputy Head of the EEAS Central Africa and Great Lakes Division.

Dessislava CHOUMELOVA as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Eswatini. She is currently Head of the Demography, Migration and Governance Unit of the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission. She also served as policy officer in the Delegation of the European Union to South Africa.