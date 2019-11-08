NATO Stoltenberg praises Merkel leadership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Germany for its vital contributions to the Alliance in talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on November 7, 2019.

Always a pleasure to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel. #Germany plays a leading role in our Alliance. We agree that a strong #NATO is essential for peace and security in Europe, and that we must continue to invest to keep NATO strong. pic.twitter.com/xti2T7xJ8Y — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 7, 2019

Speaking at a press conference at the Chancellery, Mr. Stoltenberg praised Germany’s leadership of multinational NATO forces in Lithuania, its hosting of the Alliance’s new mobility command in Ulm and its important contributions to NATO operations from Afghanistan to Kosovo and the Aegean Sea.

The two leaders also discussed preparations for the meeting of NATO leaders in December in London, including the need for higher readiness of NATO forces and fairer burden-sharing within the Alliance.