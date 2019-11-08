EU calls Haiti to avoid violence

“The grave deterioration of the living conditions of the Haitian population and profound worsening of the security situation together with a slowdown of economic activity and challenges the Haitians face on a daily basis have provoked serious, long-lasting and violent social unrest.

“The right to demonstrate freely and peacefully needs to be ensured while violence by both sides must be avoided under all circumstances to prevent further instability and suffering of the population.

“The engagement of all actors in a frank, open and inclusive inter-Haitian dialogue should lead to an urgent consensus to better respond to the basic needs of the population and should identify realistic and lasting solutions to the current political, economic and humanitarian crisis.

“The European Union is committed to support the Haitian people on their path to stability, development and democracy, including the rule of law, and will cooperate closely with its international partners to this end.

