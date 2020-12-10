EU-UK: preparations for no-deal

Brussels 10.12.2020 In spite of the considerable efforts of the negotiators “very large gaps remain” between the UK and EU, despite talks in persona between Boris Johnson, who came to Brussels, and EU to executive Ursula von der Leyen aimed at breaking the Brexit trade deadlock, according to No 10 spokesperson.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the two sides were still “far apart“. Meanwhile talks between the UK’s chief negotiator Lord Frost and the EU’s Michel Barnier will resume in Brussels. However British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was “unlikely” the negotiations would be extended beyond December 13, Sunday.

Brexit : entre Boris Johnson et Ursula von der Leyen, une discussion « franche » mais sans résultats Le premier ministre britannique et la présidente de la Commission européenne ont simplement promis une décision « d’ici la fin du week-end … https://t.co/eXiJWRMyIu #UE #Europe pic.twitter.com/rXuUKZsM4a — EUwatch (@EUwatchers) December 10, 2020

After their meeting, the British Prime minister and European Commission president “agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks”, a No 10 spokesperson added.

In view of the looming no-deal on Thursday morning, the EU set out the measures it would implement in the event of a no-deal scenario.

The plan includes allowing aviation safety certificates to continue to apply to avoid the grounding of aircraft.

Negotiations are still ongoing but the end of the transition is near. There is no guarantee that if & when an agreement is found it can enter into force on time. We have to be prepared including for not having a deal in place on 1 January. Today we present contingency measures ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FQ4Urn9YUC — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 10, 2020

“The EU will “never sacrifice (its) future” to conclude a post-Brexit agreement at the cost of concessions that would weaken its single market, warned European negotiator Michel Barnier, while negotiations between Brussels and London are deadlocked.

L'UE ne "sacrifiera jamais (son) avenir" pour conclure un accord post-Brexit au prix de concessions qui fragiliseraient son marché unique, a averti le négociateur européen Michel Barnier, alors que les négociations entre Bruxelles et Londres sont dans l'impasse #AFP pic.twitter.com/4r24UILHnu — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) December 8, 2020