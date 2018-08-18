Austrian dazzling wedding

Special guest Vladimir Putin arrived at the Austrian foreign minister’s wedding with an opulent bouquet of flowers for the bride. Karin Kneissl celebrating union with multi-millionaire entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger.

Politics 2018. Putin giving flowers to Austria's foreign minister @Karin_Kneissl, an Austrian TV channel is covering the entire wedding from the outside and people like me are commenting the event on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/t1I38XXTwt — Ralph Janik (@RalphJanik) August 18, 2018

The appearance of Russian leader sparkled a whole range of reactions, and left hardly anyone indifferent. However bride made the best choice to mark her wedding as a unique and unforgettable event, inviting one of the most powerful world political players to attend. Since times of the late Tsar Nicolas II Russian heads of state have not been seen at weddings abroad.

#Putin on the Ritz! Russian President Vladimir Putin dances with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at her wedding in Gamlitz southern Austria 📷 @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/v8De4E1r8A — SundayTimesPictures (@STPictures) August 18, 2018