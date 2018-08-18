Austrian dazzling wedding
Special guest Vladimir Putin arrived at the Austrian foreign minister’s wedding with an opulent bouquet of flowers for the bride. Karin Kneissl celebrating union with multi-millionaire entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger.
The appearance of Russian leader sparkled a whole range of reactions, and left hardly anyone indifferent. However bride made the best choice to mark her wedding as a unique and unforgettable event, inviting one of the most powerful world political players to attend. Since times of the late Tsar Nicolas II Russian heads of state have not been seen at weddings abroad.