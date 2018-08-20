Superdry donates one million to Brexit referendum
The co-founder of fashion brand Superdry is donating a million pounds to a campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement as Britain prepares to outline in more detail how a no-deal outcome would work.
“I’m putting some of my money behind the People’s Vote campaign because we have a genuine chance to turn this around,” said Julian Dunkerton, a “remainer” who opposes Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.
“I’ve got a good instinct for when a mood is going to change and we’re in one of those moments now,” he indicated in comments reported by several British media outlets.