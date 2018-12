One of the Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands, departure halls has been cleared of passengers after a man claimed to have an explosive device.

A tweet from the airport’s official account said: Man threatens with a bomb in Departure Hall 3 at Schiphol.

Man threatens with a bomb in Departure hall 3 at Schiphol. Currently Departure hall 3 is being evacuated. More information will follow as soon as possible. https://t.co/DDQJuZa9Zn — Schiphol (@Schiphol) December 31, 2018

Terrorist who claimed to have a bomb was shot at #Schiphol Airport in #Amsterdam. He reportedly yelled Allahu Akbar. pic.twitter.com/7OSzmgxrBY — Yiddish Niyes (@YiddishNiyes) December 31, 2018

