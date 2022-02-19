MEP Terhes calls for Trudeau regime isolation

Brussels 19.02.2022 “Justin Trudeau and his federal government must be isolated by the democratic international community to show revulsion at his tyrannical actions in Canada against peaceful protesters, who have been trampled under horse hoof as children have been batoned by federal security agents. Such scenes are reminiscent of China, whose government he wants to imitate, not to Western democracies”, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Cristian Terhes said.

For some strange reason, this conjures up memories of Tiananmen Square….#Ottawa 🇨🇦🙏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pBuZXguz1o — Dash Riprock 🚛🇺🇸🚛 (@PhilMcCrackin44) February 19, 2022

“I stand with the Canadians in their fight for liberty” MEP Cristian Terhes (ECR, Romania) continued, while reacting upon dramatic events in Ottawa, Canada, where Convoy for Freedom protesters where trampled with police horsemen, who were implementing the Emergencies Act (martial law) invoked by Prime minister Justin Trudeau, who was eager to switch to repressions of critics of his COVID-19 policies. The first three major incidents Friday, February 18, under a form of martial law, were atrocious.

Video of Toronto Police Mounted Unit officers charging into the crowd and at least one horse trampling multiple people — including an elderly woman with a walker — were disturbing scenes, which shocked many by aggression and violence. There was not the only troubling incident, but another scene was exposing a protester behind a police line repeatedly being smashed with an officer’s rifle.

The Convoy organizer Benjamin Dichter also told the Toronto Sun “one of drivers had his truck windows smashed by Ottawa Police (with) guns drawn and (he was) dragged out of his vehicle by force.”

NOW – Canada: Chaotic scenes in #Ottawa in front of the senate building. Police ride on horses into the crowd of protesters. pic.twitter.com/69Ak6zanMT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 18, 2022

“Trudeau and his federal government must be treated like a pariah to show that the suspension of civil liberties and violence on peaceful protesters is never acceptable” Terhes underlined.

Previously, during the European Parliament Plenary in Strasbourg MEP Terhes strongly criticised Trudeau government for the dictatorial policies of COVID-19 sanitary measures, contrary to the values of the Western democracies.

🇪🇺🚩 Cristian Terhes (MEP) talking about the #TrudeauTyranny during another press conference this week. The people need to stand up WORLDWIDE against these tyrants! #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/nrDVqrUblX — 🏛️ BMedia 🇳🇱📵 (@BananaMediaQ) February 19, 2022

Prime minister Justin Trudeau (Liberal), has already commented on possible incidents: “Of course I’m concerned,” Trudeau said to the Canadian Press on January 28. “A number of people are there without wanting to incite violence, but there are going to be, as we’ve heard, a small group of people in there who are posing a threat to themselves, to each other, to Canadians.”

Trudeau has not expressed any regrets about the dramatic incidents with horsemen trampling peaceful protesters. On Prime minster Twitter micro blog page demagogic declarations about human rights have been posted: “We’ll continue to make sure municipal, provincial, and federal authorities have the resources they need, and do whatever is needed to keep people safe and get the situation under control – and we’ll make sure your rights and freedoms are protected. That remains our top priority”. The absence of any comments on tragic events with cavalry police unit shows there were no incidents, but part of crack down of the critics of Trudeau regime.

Illegal blockades and occupations have threatened businesses, endangered jobs, and obstructed communities for three weeks now. This week, to restore public order and protect Canadians as the situation evolves, our government invoked the Emergencies Act. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 19, 2022