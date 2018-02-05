MEPs pay tribute to Edouard Ferrand

Mr. Edouard Ferrand (52) passed away on 1st February 2018. Elected in 2014, he was chair of the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group (ENF) and was a member of the Agriculture Committee and the delegation to the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee.

“Although I did not share his political opinions or vision of Europe, I will remember him for defending his political position with conviction”, President Tajani said.

On behalf of the European Parliament, the President expressed his condolences to Mr Ferrand’s widow and children, and to all those mourning his passing.

An author, a historian and an expert in political science Mr.Ferrand was a prominent member of Front National party.

Édouard Ferrand vient de partir…

Infatigable défenseur du monde paysan, c'était un grand patriote ambassadeur du bon goût francais et de nos traditions.

Nous continuons le combat cher Ami.🇫🇷

Pensées émues à sa femme et ses enfants pic.twitter.com/WCJGxpASTk — Gilles Pennelle (@GillesPennelle) February 2, 2018

Being a friend and a pillar of strength to many, Mr.Ferrand was defeated by cancer, members of his political family are lamenting his early departure from life.