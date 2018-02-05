News Ticker

MEPs pay tribute to Edouard Ferrand

Posted on February 5, 2018 by Europe correspondent in EU, News // 0 Comments

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani led a minute of silence in honour of Edouard Ferrand, at the opening of the session in Strasbourg.

Mr. Edouard Ferrand (52) passed away on 1st February 2018. Elected in 2014, he was chair of the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group (ENF) and was a member of the Agriculture Committee and the delegation to the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee.

“Although I did not share his political opinions or vision of Europe, I will remember him for defending his political position with conviction”, President Tajani said.

On behalf of the European Parliament, the President expressed his condolences to Mr Ferrand’s widow and children, and to all those mourning his passing.

An author, a historian and an expert in political science Mr.Ferrand was a prominent member of Front National party.

Being a friend and a pillar of strength to many,  Mr.Ferrand was defeated by cancer, members of his political family are lamenting his early departure from life.

 

 

 

 

About Europe correspondent (702 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: