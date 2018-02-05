Rudd aims at Brexit “bespoke agreement”

“We want to have a bespoke agreement. Now we’re not going to surrender before we have that battle,” Home secretary Amber Rudd said to the BBC when asked whether ministers were pursuing what the EU has already ruled out as “having its cake and eating it” – demanding tariff-free access to the EU’s market while controlling immigration.

UK economy will "absolutely grow" after leaving the European Union, says Home Secretary Amber Ruddhttps://t.co/9Voepf4vh3 #Brexit #Marr pic.twitter.com/Atb6Ld5XUX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 4, 2018

Amber Rudd is one of several senior Conservative lawmakers supporting Prime Minister Theresa May, under pressure from Brexit hardliners who fear she is diluting the plans for a clean break with the EU.

With reports in the local media suggesting that pro-Brexit ministers are being urged to get ready to replace May, Rudd tried to reduce the deep divisions in government, saying there was more unity than so-called Brexiteers thought.

Rudd: “The cabinet is united. We’re going to leave the customs union but be in a customs union but outside a customs union leaving us free to make trade deals but also not free so we can align with the EU but also not align with it so there can be an Irish border but also not” pic.twitter.com/5AZHwdN3gY — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 4, 2018