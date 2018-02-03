News Ticker

Russian SU-25 shot down near Idlib

Posted on February 3, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, World // 0 Comments

A Su-25 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force was shot down by militants in Syria, the pilot ejected but was “killed by terrorists”, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“On 3 February 2018, a Russian fighter jet Su-25 crashed when flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone. The pilot was able to report ejection from an area controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra militants”, the defense ministry said. “The pilot was killed while fighting against terrorists.”

Weapon

“According to preliminary information, the jet was brought down with a portable anti-aircraft missile system,” the ministry continued. (Pictured above).

The troops of Syrian government were striking against Jabhat al-Nusra fighters in the Idlib province.

 

About Europe correspondent
journalist

