Russian SU-25 shot down near Idlib

A Su-25 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force was shot down by militants in Syria, the pilot ejected but was “killed by terrorists”, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“On 3 February 2018, a Russian fighter jet Su-25 crashed when flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone. The pilot was able to report ejection from an area controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra militants”, the defense ministry said. “The pilot was killed while fighting against terrorists.”

“According to preliminary information, the jet was brought down with a portable anti-aircraft missile system,” the ministry continued. (Pictured above).

The troops of Syrian government were striking against Jabhat al-Nusra fighters in the Idlib province.

Russian military :Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group fired a precision weapon at the plane while it was flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone. pic.twitter.com/IbTmD0dmtS — Press TV (@PressTV) February 3, 2018