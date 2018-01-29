Brexit transition until 2020 Posted on January 29, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments Britain will have to accept any legal changes the European Union makes during a 21-month transition period following its exit from the bloc, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said. "The EU position is very clear: the transition will last for 21 months until the 31st of December 2020. The whole EU acquis will continue to apply to the UK, as well as the jurisdiction of the EU Court of Justice". @MichelBarnier #Brexit https://t.co/L30op7XgBt pic.twitter.com/ydEqtX1VSc — European Commission (@EU_Commission) January 29, 2018 Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Michel BarnierSingle Market
