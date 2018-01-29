News Ticker

Brexit transition until 2020

Posted on January 29, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

Britain will have to accept any legal changes the European Union makes during a 21-month transition period following its exit from the bloc, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.

