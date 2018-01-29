Brexit transition until 2020

"The EU position is very clear: the transition will last for 21 months until the 31st of December 2020. The whole EU acquis will continue to apply to the UK, as well as the jurisdiction of the EU Court of Justice". @MichelBarnier #Brexit https://t.co/L30op7XgBt pic.twitter.com/ydEqtX1VSc

— European Commission (@EU_Commission) January 29, 2018