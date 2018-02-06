News Ticker

Bulgarian lion cubs arrived to new home

Posted on February 6, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

After the consequent waves of protests the lion cubs were transported from Razgrad illegal zoo to an appropriate location.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov addressed the constant protests carried out by the environmentalists in defence of two lion cubs – Masud and Teres. The cubs were found in Razgrad Zoo and were sent to Sofia for medical treatment.

In the meeting with businesses Borisov mentioned unfortunate cubs, and suggested that it would be best if the cubs are sent to the Netherlands where experts can train them ready for life in the savanna in Africa. This implies that Borisov believes the cubs should be ultimately set free.

