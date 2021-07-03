EU: Slovenia Presidency
Brussels 03.07.2017 Slovenia’s presidency of the Council of the EU: 1 July – 31 December 2021
The priorities of Slovenia’s presidency are driven by its motto: ‘Together. Resilient. Europe.’
The presidency’s programme focuses on four main areas:
– EU’s recovery, resilience and strategic autonomy
– reflection on the future of Europe
– European way of life, the rule of law and European values
– increasing security and stability in the European neighbourhood
The Slovenian presidency of the Council of the EU will strive to actively contribute to strengthening the EU’s resilience to health, economic, energy, climate and cyber crises. Working together, supporting each other and acting in solidarity for the good of each and every European citizen will be key to strengthening the EU’s resilience. (Image above: Ljubljana)