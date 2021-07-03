EU welcomes US execution moratorium

Brussels 03.07.2021 “The European Union welcomes United States’ Attorney General’s announcement on Thursday, July 1,to impose a moratorium on federal executions until the US Department of Justice reviews its policies on the death penalty. This is a promising first step that we hope will bring a definitive end to this practice at federal level, and pave the way for the nationwide abolition of capital punishment in the US” reads the statement by the European External Action Service (EEAS) spokesperson on halting federal executions.(Image above: EU building).

US: 🇪🇺welcomes announcement on halting federal executions 👉 promising 1st step hopefully paving the way for abolition of #deathpenalty in 🇺🇸. EU opposes #capitalpunishment as cruel & inhumane & continues to advocate for its abolition worldwide https://t.co/nUWi4N4xyO — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) July 3, 2021

“The European Union strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity”.

We welcome US moratorium on federal executions, pending policy review. Serious concerns on use of death penalty across the #UnitedStates – including arbitrary application, disparate impact on minorities, and number of exonerations – justify complete abolition. pic.twitter.com/NRzpKmkeRd — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) July 2, 2021

“The European Union continues to work for the universal abolition of the death penalty”.

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions https://t.co/5qMa8wyVtD pic.twitter.com/7XI8TnFu5z — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2021

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases.

Garland wrote in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they “are consistent with the principles articulated in this memorandum.”

“The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely,” Garland announced in a statement. “That obligation has special force in capital cases.”