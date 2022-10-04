ECR: President Putin – Russia Deep State

Strasbourg 04.10.2022 “With timely debates on Russia’s hybrid threats and the war it is waging on Ukraine over the week, ECR Coordinator on Foreign Affairs MEP Anna Fotyga has invited a panel of renowned Russian and Ukrainian politicians, historians and dissidents to participate in a high-level conference entitled “Not Only Putin – Russia’s Deep State, Society, and Foreign Assets in the War Against Ukraine” writes the the European Conservatives and Reformists Group of the European Parliament (ECR). ECR is a centre-right political group in the European Parliament, established in 2009 under the founding principles of the Prague Declaration. These principles brought together MEPs from across the European Union who supported a vision of common sense reform for the whole EU.

I'm hosting a debate with top experts on Russia, former members of the Russian Duma, historians and journalists about support to Russia's war against Ukraine. 🔴 Watch the conference now! Also streamed in Russian: https://t.co/yvFlHWJKrq https://t.co/mBed5Zonca — Anna Fotyga Biuro Poselskie (@AnnaFotyga_PE) October 4, 2022

“​Ms Fotyga will be joined by co-host MEP Kosma Złotowski, historian Yuri Felshtinsky, Russian politician llya Ponomarev – the only State Duma Member who voted against the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Oleksiy Arestovych – Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mark Feygin – Russian lawyer and politician – former MP and Vice-Mayor of Samara, and Russian scientist, political writer and analyst Andrei Piontkovsky. Participants will share their views on the prospects of dealing with Russian aggression and putting an end to its imperialism once and for all. The conference will also be streamed live in both English and Russian languages from the ECR Group’s and Anna Fotyga’s social media channels”.