BRAFA Art Fair to resume in January 2023

Brussels 04.10.2022 The Brussels Fine Arts Fair fair will take place from Sunday January 29th to Sunday February 5th at Brussels Expo, Heysel, the organisers report. According to them 130 exhibitors will participate in the 68th edition of BRAFA, which is back on the international art fair calendar.

It’s a wrap: #BRAFA2022 has concluded a successful 67th edition. It was a pleasure to welcome visitors from Europe and beyond. The #BRAFAArtFair returns to its January dates and will be held from 29 Jan to 5 Feb 2023 at #BrusselsExpo. https://t.co/is69ArdFgx

Photo: F. Debatty pic.twitter.com/L2cjrI1Ohl — BRAFA Art Fair (@BrafaArtFair) June 26, 2022

BRAFA will be the first major European art fair to visit in 2023, positioning it, as per tradition, as a

true barometer of the art market. The 68th edition of BRAFA will take place from Sunday, January

29 th to Sunday, February 5 th at Brussels Expo at the Heysel in Halls 3 and 4, where 130 exhibitors will

be taking over the entire space. This venue, the new setting for BRAFA since June, was greatly

appreciated by its visitors at the last event, both for the openness of its aisles and for the very

pleasant atmosphere that reigned there.



Harold t’Kint de Roodenbeke, the Chairman of BRAFA, explains: “We had a kind of trial gallop with a

first BRAFA outside of our usual standards, since we proposed an event in a new space and at a

different time due to a disrupted schedule. January will therefore be both a return to normality in

terms of dates and also the writing of a new page in our history with Brussels Expo. Our current goal

is to get back to our rhythm and our loyal customers, whilst developing the potential of the space.”

For this 2023 edition, a theme has been chosen in correlation with the initiative of the Brussels-

Capital Region, which will make 2023 a year devoted to Art Nouveau. BRAFA will be highlighting this

movement in several ways. The King Baudouin Foundation and some galleries specialised in this field

will be presenting exceptional Art nouveau pieces. The creation of the BRAFA 2023 carpet will be

based on original drawings by Victor Horta, and art lovers will be able to attend two “BRAFA Art

Talks” devoted to Art nouveau.