NATO defence ministers to meet in Brussels

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Brussels for defence ministers meeting, seeking to re-affirm ties with European allies, finding himself in the difficult position of mending relationships amid trade argument initiated by President Donald Trump’s policies. Speaking with reporters on the way to Brussels, Gen.Mattis presumed that while talks with NATO partners would be tough, he did not expect Trump’s tariffs decision to have an impact on defense issues for now.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previewed this week’s meeting of NATO Defence Ministers – the first in the Alliance’s new headquarters – at a press conference on Wednesday (6 June 2018). Ministers are expected to take a series of decisions on the NATO Command Structure and military readiness, discuss plans for a NATO training mission in Iraq, and review progress in achieving more defence spending and better burden sharing. They will also discuss NATO-EU cooperation, and hold a meeting on the Resolute Support training mission in Afghanistan.

