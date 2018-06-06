Women prevail in Sanchez government

The new Prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) informed King Felipe of the members of his new cabinet during an audience at Zarzuela Palace on Wednesday evening. It was an exceptionally good news for women, as the majority of appointments were made, favoring women candidates: 11 women versus 7 men.

“Spain’s new government reflects the best of the society it aspires to serve. A joint, open, committed and intergenerational society. A progressive, modernizing and European government prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century” – Sanchez wrote in his Tweet microblog.

