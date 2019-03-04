Europarl: Puigdemont attends Catalan expo

Today the former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont as a guest of honor attended a photo exhibition “The Catalan Language: 10 million European Voices”, taking place in central location of the European Parliament – Atrium of Altiero Spinelli building.

The event was inaugurated by Ramon Tremosa (MEP, ALDE).

“The Catalan language, 10 million European voices” was organised in co-operation between Plataforma per la Llengua (Platform for the Language) and MEP Ramon Tremosa (PDeCAT).

He was previously prevented from entering European Parliament for dubious reasons – but today we had a small victory as we welcome @KRLS exiled Catalan president Carles Puigdemont to parliament as our guest ✊ pic.twitter.com/NLgHhVvedV — Matt Carthy MEP (@mattcarthy) March 4, 2019

Although crowded, the event was not overwhelmed by visitors, as it usually happens when Carles Puigdemont is present, because the information passed that the vernissage was ‘suspended‘. The relevant announcement appeared on the Catalan site ‘El Nacional‘:

“Another veto from the European Parliament towards another Catalan event. This time, the chamber has suspended an exhibition on the Catalan language planned for 4th March, saying it is “no longer appropriate” given the snap Spanish general election at the end of April. The exhibition was scheduled for two days before an event with far-right party Vox which is currently still happening”

El Parlament Europeu també censura ara una exposició sobre el català de @llenguacat, planificada per la meva oficina des de fa vuit mesos per al mes de març! Avui ens han denegat el permís tot dient que “no és apropiada per la proximitat de les eleccions espanyoles”. pic.twitter.com/Z4LEg8QCqI — Ramon Tremosa 🎗🌹 (@ramontremosa) February 18, 2019

Apparently the ban was lifted, and the exhibition on Catalan language will be available to the visitors of the European Parliament this week. However for many it is regrettable to fail to attend the event with Carles Puigdemont, who is held in high esteem by general public in Belgium, and by Brussels international press corps, always eager to interview the Catalan high-profile politician in exile.