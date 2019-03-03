Westminster considers Brexit delay

The European Union will offer Britain a long delay to Brexit because of upcoming European elections, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, March, 3.

Fox explained it was still “entirely possible” Britain leaves the bloc as foreseen on March 29 but an extension to the Article 50 negotiating period may be necessary in order to deliver a smooth exit from the bloc.

EU offering long Brexit delay 'not possible': UK trade minister Fox https://t.co/FgibdLgzHs pic.twitter.com/vDVNXg6J9w — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 3, 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May said any extension should not be beyond the end of June.

#Marr: What is a delay to #Brexit for? The International Trade Secretary Liam Fox talks to #Marr about a possible delay to #Brexit https://t.co/VR8re59UB1 pic.twitter.com/j3EMAUJ27j — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 3, 2019

However the junior justice minister Rory Stewart told Skynews that Britain is likely to be forced into delaying of the departure on March 29, if Westminster rejects May‘s deal.

“I think we would have to be forced into an extension of Article 50,” Stewart said. “There doesn’t seem to be parliamentary majority for ‘no deal’.”

"There are no good alternative options on the table, so let's get behind May's deal" says Justice minister Rory Stewart #Ridge Follow Sunday politics live: https://t.co/XxaMhMIGg7 pic.twitter.com/Ppy1IhcqwZ — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) March 3, 2019

“I don’t think those in Parliament who’ve sought to create an option to delay Brexit have fully thought through what they’re actually doing,” George Eustice said. He resigned on February 28 from his position as Minister for Agriculture in protest at May‘s plan to allow lawmakers to vote on delaying Brexit if her deal fails to get approval. “It would be dangerous to go to the EU ‘cap in hand’ at the 11th hour and beg for an extension” Eustice warned.

George Eustice: "I don't think those in Parliament who've sought to create an option to delay Brexit have fully thought through what they're actually doing." pic.twitter.com/Pj5RFows9C — Change Britain (@Change_Britain) March 3, 2019