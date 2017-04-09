Duma on US ‘sabotage’ of soltuion for Syria

The head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Council of Federation, Konstantin Kosachev, defined as a ‘sabotage’ the statement of the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley about the inability to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria. He wrote about it in Facebook.

In an interview with CNN, Haley said that while Bashar Assad is in power in Syria, it is not possible to find an opportunity for a political settlement.

“Calling a spade a spade, this is a direct sabotage of the efforts of the world community to launch a process of political negotiations between the authorities and the opposition. The United States will read the opinion in the ranks of both moderate and armed opposition. And what’s the point after that to go to Astana or to Geneva, they will ask? “- wrote Kosachev.

Косачев об ударе по Сирии: США присвоили себе право назначать виновных и выносить им наказание. Мы уже видели такое в Ираке pic.twitter.com/CwTcWNuXfv — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) April 7, 2017

The senator also believes that after the words of Hayley, representatives of the armed opposition of Syria will again take up arms.

Via @Reuters US Permanent Rep to #UN Nikky #Haley clarifies on Assad: Syrian people do not want Assad as leader https://t.co/O12cbmYGK8 — Diplomatic Asset (@DiplomaticAsset) April 4, 2017