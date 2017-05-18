European Defence under construction

“We will have today a very intense day of work with the ministers of defence. First of all, we will bring forward the work on the Europe of Defence that we have started in the last months. I would expect from the ministers to give a strong endorsement, a strong guidance on the way in which we can better invest together through the European Union on defence. This is the best way to have an efficient European defence,” – the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council focused on Defence issues.

“We will go on with the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), with the use of the Battlegroups. It is not a militarisation of the European Union; on the contrary, it is a way of having a rational and efficient joint manner of working on defence. The European Union Member States need to overcome the fragmentation in this field and use all the instruments we have in our Union.”

“We will also have a session with Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, exactly one week before the NATO High Level Meeting next week with President [of the United States, Donald] Trump. We will see with him the state of implementation of the 42 different projects that the European Union and NATO have developed together in these months. It will be an occasion for us to work with him on how to strengthen each other. The European Union and NATO can help each other enormously in the sector of defence. So we will be happy to welcome him again, as it was the case last month in Malta.”

“The Ministers of Defence will be then joined by the Ministers of the Interior of the 28 Member States for a joint working session on counter-terrorism and the day will go on until a working dinner tonight when the interior ministers will meet with the development ministers to tackle the issues of migration. It is an intense day, it is three different ministers from every Member State joining us today, from defence and security to counter-terrorism, to our work in migration. It will be an intense and good day of work for the European Union.”