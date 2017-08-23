UK to abandon European Court of Justice

The UK will outline its plans to abandon the “direct jurisdiction” of the European Court of Justice after Brexit, one of Prime Minister Theresa May’s main aims in talks to unravel 40 years of EU membership.

The plans will be laid out in documents Britain has published this month as it attempts to enhance the negotiations with the European Union forward.

The government will try to show little compromise in what it calls a paper to “reinforce the message that after Brexit, the UK will take back control of its laws”.

But in qualifying her language by using the word “direct” before jurisdiction, opposition lawmakers said May had crossed her own “red line” on taking back control, by accepting the court would have influence over British law.

