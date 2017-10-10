Catalonia holds breath before declaration
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is facing growing pressure to drop plans to break from Spain ahead of a key address to the regional parliament.
From the early hours of Tuesday morning the Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, closed the Ciutadella Park in Barcelona and positioned several police vans near the entrances and alongside parliament.
Authorities said that the measures were put in place “for safety reasons” following mass demonstrations on Sunday against plans by Catalonia’s separatist government to secede from Spain.
There is speculation president of Generalitat of Catalonia may announce a unilateral declaration of independence following a referendum.
Armed police have been deployed outside Catalonia’s parliament building ahead of the speech.
Leave a Reply