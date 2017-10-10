Catalonia holds breath before declaration

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is facing growing pressure to drop plans to break from Spain ahead of a key address to the regional parliament.

From the early hours of Tuesday morning the Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, closed the Ciutadella Park in Barcelona and positioned several police vans near the entrances and alongside parliament.

Today the Parliament of my country, Catalonia, declares independence & becomes a Republic. I've dreamed about this day many times. I'm happy pic.twitter.com/M0SRim1jQN — CataloniaDirect (@cataloniadirect) October 10, 2017

Authorities said that the measures were put in place “for safety reasons” following mass demonstrations on Sunday against plans by Catalonia’s separatist government to secede from Spain.

Spanish nationalists BURN Catalonia flags as Puigdemont is told NOT to break away https://t.co/Y5TQEPS8xK pic.twitter.com/CXfNcBXpDc — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 10, 2017

There is speculation president of Generalitat of Catalonia may announce a unilateral declaration of independence following a referendum.

Armed police cordon off the Catalan Parliament, hours before Carles Puigdemont could declare independence from Spain https://t.co/jXwB5jtCji pic.twitter.com/pJO73C0SUf — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 10, 2017

Armed police have been deployed outside Catalonia’s parliament building ahead of the speech.

Catalonia's president says going to jail beats staying Spanish https://t.co/pmTQy4lLVL pic.twitter.com/qoUD4mfdfh — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) October 10, 2017