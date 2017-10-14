Mogherini defends Iran nuclear deal

“More than 2 years ago, in July 2015, the international community welcomed the result of 12 years of intense negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme: 104 pages, full of technical details, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the JCPOA” – says the statement by EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini on the latest developments regarding the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran nuclear deal)

“It is not a bilateral agreement, it does not belong to any single country and it is not up to any single country to terminate it. It is a multilateral agreement that was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. It is a robust deal that provides guarantees and a strong monitoring mechanism that Iran nuclear programme is and will remain exclusively for civilian purposes only” – Mogherini continued.

"#IranDeal pillar of non-proliferation. It delivers and belongs to international community. No single country can terminate it" @FedericaMog pic.twitter.com/2bCX9YhNbP — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) October 13, 2017

“We cannot afford, as international community – as EU for sure -, to dismantle a nuclear agreement that is working and delivering, especially now. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the IAEA, has verified 8 times that Iran is implementing all its nuclear-related commitments following a comprehensive and strict monitoring system.

The #IranDeal makes the world safer. EU will continue to guarantee its implementation. pic.twitter.com/LPPFfEwcrJ — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) October 13, 2017

“There have been no violations of any of the commitments included in the agreement. The scope of the agreement relates to the nuclear programme and it is being fulfilled. The deal has prevented, continues to prevent, and will continue to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action represents a key and functioning pillar of the international non-proliferation architecture that is even more important to preserve at a time of acute nuclear threat.

“We believe we have a collective responsibility to preserve it for our own collective security.

“The United States’ domestic process – and I underline domestic – following today’s announcement of President Trump is now in the hands of the United States’ Congress. The JCPOA is not a domestic issue but a United Nations Security Council Resolution.

“The international community, and the European Union with it, has clearly indicated that the deal is and will continue to be in place. The European Union continues to fully support the Iran nuclear deal, and the full and strict implementation of all its provisions by all parties.

“The European Union, together with the rest of the international community, is committed to preserve it, to the benefit of all, including the Iranian people.

.@POTUS: “#Iran was BANKRUPT until Obama gifted them 1.7 BILLION in CASH & infused 150 BILLION into their economy..”pic.twitter.com/fCxKVhaIc6 — USA FOR TRUMP 🇺🇸 (@USATrump45) October 13, 2017

McCain praises Trump for decertifying Iran deal: They've "literally been getting away with murder" https://t.co/hGAz7UJGI3 pic.twitter.com/Uzj377Bbmy — The Hill (@thehill) October 13, 2017