Rajoy prepares to impose direct rule on Catalonia

The Kingdom of Spain is anticipating to enter uncharted political territory as the prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, prepares to realise his threat to halt the regional Catalan government’s aspiration of independence by imposing direct rule from Madrid.

Rajoy has warned the Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, that he had until 10am on Thursday, October 19, almost three weeks after referendum took place, to abandon his secession plans and return the region to “constitutional order”.

Failure to do so, Rajoy stated, would result in the Spanish government taking the unprecedented step of invoking article 155 of the country’s post-Franco constitution and assuming control of the region.

Rajoy called Puigdemont to ‘behave responsibly’ and in interest of “all citizens” of Spain.